Dutch PM: gay marriage no barrier for Netherlands royal house

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch crown princess can marry whoever she wants without giving up her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander. Rutte was responding to questions from parliament about whether Dutch law could...

