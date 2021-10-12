CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lawyer Urges Leave for Jailed Iranian American if Father Has Surgery

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) - The lawyer for an Iranian American jailed in Iran for security offences urged Tehran to allow him to leave jail temporarily if his elderly father undergoes surgery in the country, a news website reported on Tuesday. Baquer Namazi, 84, was convicted of "collaboration with a hostile government"...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The U.S. Has No Plan B on Iranian Nukes. Israel Does.

It appears that President Joe Biden’s administration is finally taking “no” for an answer from Iran. Since the summer, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signaled that his patience is not infinite when it comes to his offer to re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal. This week, Blinken went a bit further, saying, “We will look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Iran.”
POTUS
US News and World Report

Iran Court Upholds Jail Term for UK-Iranian Aid Worker, Lawyer Says

DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian appeals court has upheld a one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security offences, her lawyer was quoted by an Iranian news website as saying on Saturday. "The appeals court has approved the lower court's verdict without holding a hearing," attorney Hojjat Kermani...
WORLD
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iranian Americans#Lawyers#Commuting#Reuters#An Iranian American#Islamic
The Independent

Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise

Iran on Thursday kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense, state TV reported.The report said bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill, using heavy weapons including laser-guided missiles.It said all Iranian military air bases will participate in the maneuver. Reportedly, Iran has 12 air bases. The report did not say how long the drill will last.It came a week after Iran held a two-day annual air defense drill in the country’s sprawling central desert, with both the army and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard taking part.Iran regularly holds such drills and says they assess the troops’ combat readiness and demonstrate the nation’s military capabilities.The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.The 2015 nuclear deal saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Women are being jailed for losing their pregnancies. The US’s post-Roe v Wade reality is already here

Brittney Poolaw, a 21-year-old Indigenous woman living in Oklahoma, didn’t know if she wanted to be a mom or not when she found out she was pregnant. According to The New York Times, she told a detective “she wasn’t familiar with how or where to get an abortion”, so she continued to carry the pregnancy. Then, between 15 and 17 weeks gestation, she suffered a miscarriage at her home before going to a nearby hospital.What happened next was not only the direct result of anti-abortion laws meant to curtail both easy-to-find accurate information about and access to abortion care, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Christian Youtuber Jailed for Blasphemy Tortured in Prison

According to Muhammad Kace, several prisoners, including high-ranking police officer Napoleon Bonaparte, a bribery convict, brutally tortured him behind bars. “He and several other perpetrators beat Kace. They also covered his face and body with human feces,” he said. Napoleon Bonaparte, who was once Inspector General, issued an open letter...
RELIGION
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailynewsen.com

A filtration of videos shows wild tortures and violations in Russian prisons

Thousands of Russians have attended horrified to filtering a series of videos and photos that give prisoners to prisoners in several prisons in the country. The leaks were published by the Gulagu-Net NGO, which claims to have more than 40 gigs of videos, documents and photos that prove abuses. The Kremlin is investigating and the first resignation has already been produced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Other clips showed prisoners urinating on other inmates, as well as graphic images of rape.  
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy