FLINT, MI -- A tiny homes project aimed to help and support homeless veterans is on its way to becoming a reality in Flint. Catholic Charities of Shiawassee & Genesee Counties are working with local contractors and the city of Flint to get a building permit to construct two model tiny homes to test before building a 26-home lot in 2022 for use.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO