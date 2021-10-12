CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batman: The Imposter #1 Review: Examines Trauma at the Heart of Batman's Legend

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Batman stories, back-to-basics tales that immerse themselves in the grittiness of Gotham City and Batman's mission more broadly tend to be a comfortable place for both readers and creators. It's in the darkness and shadows, both literal and figurative, where there's no shortage of stories - though the quality of those bleak tales is still up for debate. But in the world of Batman, there's a specific time in the hero's life where the dark and the gritty seem to have the most potential and, thus, the most interest, and that would be the early years. Those first few years of Bruce Wayne's crusade are fascinating and not only will we see them explored in Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman, but that's the world writer Mattson Tomlin takes us to in Batman: The Imposter #1. While this issue is certainly a "dark and gritty" Batman tale, the first issue of this three-issue series is also a revelation, illuminating not only the deep-rooted challenges the vigilante faces but the dark madness that is the hero himself.

Matt Reeves
Robert Pattinson
