Eternals Producer Teases Big Future For Kit Harington's Dane Whitman as Black Knight

Marvel's Eternals is set to introduce 10 new super heroes in the form of millennia-old beings but there is also one human among them who is destined to be a hero in his own right, if the comics are any indication. Kit Harington, known well for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will appear in Eternals as Dane Whitman. On the pages of Marvel Comics, Dane becomes a hero known as the Black Knight. However, during a visit to the set of Eternals in January of 2020, ComicBook.com heard producer Nate Moore rule out any chance of Black Knight showing in this film but promising a big future in the movies and shows that follow.