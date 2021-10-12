CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Here's what you might find at an oddities market in a historic cemetery

By EMILY FABER, Sinclair Broadcast Group
nbc25news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY (SBG) — Despite their spooky reputation, cemeteries often have a strange way of inspiring a sense of calm strong enough to make you forget that there are indeed bodies and bones buried beneath you. But earlier this month, skeletons were on full display at a once-abandoned cemetery in New Jersey — along with skulls that doubled as vases and vertebrae that had been fashioned into stylish pieces of jewelry.

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Rural Cemetery#Art Market#Staten Island#Sbg#Liberty Science Center#The Historic Jersey City

Comments / 0

Community Policy