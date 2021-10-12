CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pure Storage and NetApp bring more data management capabilities to cloud-native apps

By Mike Wheatley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData storage companies Pure Storage Inc. and NetApp Inc. are pushing forward in their efforts to solve the problem of data portability for cloud-native software. Pure Storage today announced a major update to Portworx by Pure Storage’s PX-Backup platform, while NetApp unveiled an entirely new product as part of its Astra suite of Kubernetes storage solutions.

