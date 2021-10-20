Signet Jewelers (SIG) Update, Deal Shows Momentum Remains Strong - Wells Fargo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow reiterated an Overweight rating and $100.00 price target on Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) after the company announced the acquisition of Diamonds Direct USA, an off-mall jeweler (~22 locations in the mid-west and South) for $490M in cash. Also, more notable, the raised 3Q and FY year guidance well above Street expectations.