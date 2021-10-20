CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Signet Jewelers (SIG) Update, Deal Shows Momentum Remains Strong - Wells Fargo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow reiterated an Overweight rating and $100.00 price target on Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) after the company announced the acquisition of Diamonds Direct USA, an off-mall jeweler (~22 locations in the mid-west and South) for $490M in cash. Also, more notable, the raised 3Q and FY year guidance well above Street expectations.

Signet Jewelers is putting a new shine on its business with the acquisition of Diamonds Direct in a $490 million all-cash deal as weddings bounce back. The direct-to-consumer jewelry retailer will join the company's portfolio, which includes Kay Jewelers and Zales, and will "further drive shareholder value with its distinct bridal-focused shopping experience and add a new entry point as we build lifetime customer relationships and strive to reach our $9 billion revenue goal over time" said Signet CEO Virginia Drosos.
