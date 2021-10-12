Who Accessed Your Data? How to Add Identity to Database Logs
“Who accessed your data?” It’s an easy question to ask, but a really difficult question to answer. Database logs are really anemic, so we often pretend that application logs are sufficient. App properties are well integrated with Single-Sign On (SSO) providers, and offer a great experience for users. But how do we get this identity context in database logs? How do we answer the question, “Who accessed your data?” without blindly assuming the question was “Who accessed your application?” Let’s look at the existing state of database security and identity validation, look at why application SSO use is so successful, and look for methodologies and tools that can add identity validation to data use both from applications and non-app tools. You can secure your data, and confidently answer “Who accessed your data?”securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0