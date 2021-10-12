CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Tractor-trailer crash on I-64 shuts down interstate for hours in York County, about 200 gallons of fuel spilled

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTPnl_0cOopIUK00

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer driver ran off the road on Interstate 64 on Tuesday morning in York County, shutting down eastbound traffic for several hours.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 4:20 a.m. at the 236.2 mile marker when the driver of a 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, James Q. Sutton, was heading west on I-64 when he lost control and ran off the road through the eastbound lanes before crashing into a ditch.

Police say Sutton and his female passenger were not injured and there was no sign of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

The crash also caused about 200 gallons of fuel to spill. Hazmat was called for cleanup.

Police say Sutton was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.

All eastbound lanes reopened at 8:21 a.m.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
York County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
York County, VA
Accidents
York County, VA
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

Man in Elizabeth City accused of DWI among other charges after nearly striking police vehicle

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Elizabeth City was arrested Tuesday accused of driving while intoxicated among other charges after nearly hitting a police vehicle. According to Elizabeth City Police, the incident began when officers responded to a disturbance call just before 5 p.m. on West Ehringhaus Street. Police say the caller, identified […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#I 64#Virginia State Police#Tractor#Interstate 64#Traffic Accident#Peterbilt
WAVY News 10

All clear following bomb threat at Norfolk courthouse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for whoever reported a bomb threat at the Norfolk courthouse Wednesday morning. According to police, the call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a bomb at the courthouse located at 150 Saint Pauls Boulevard. Nearly an hour later, police cleared the scene and confirmed and […]
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAVY News 10

Bridge collapse in Southwest Georgia kills one

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a bridge collapse in Southwest Georgia has claimed one life. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), a portion of an access road bridge near I-20 in Newton County collapsed Tuesday evening while construction workers were dismantling the bridge. NCSO says the collapse caused three construction workers […]
GEORGIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy