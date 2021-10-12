Tractor-trailer crash on I-64 shuts down interstate for hours in York County, about 200 gallons of fuel spilled

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer driver ran off the road on Interstate 64 on Tuesday morning in York County, shutting down eastbound traffic for several hours.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 4:20 a.m. at the 236.2 mile marker when the driver of a 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, James Q. Sutton, was heading west on I-64 when he lost control and ran off the road through the eastbound lanes before crashing into a ditch.

Police say Sutton and his female passenger were not injured and there was no sign of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

The crash also caused about 200 gallons of fuel to spill. Hazmat was called for cleanup.

Police say Sutton was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.

All eastbound lanes reopened at 8:21 a.m.