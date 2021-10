Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators say violated anti-money laundering rules.The Swiss financial markets authority also required the Zurich-based bank, Switzerland's second-largest, to improve its risk controls. Credit Suisse said late Tuesday that its U.S. settlement involved some $275 million. The bank said it would pay a $200 million penalty under an agreement with Britain and forgive $200 million in loans to the southern African nation. It said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the third quarter in connection...

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO