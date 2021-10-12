Dallas County Crash Claims One Life

(Dallas County) An Urbandale man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Dallas County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday on westbound 1-80 near the 115-mile marker. Authorities say 25-year-old Kenneth Mueller died in the crash.

According to the report, a westbound 2009 Dodge Caravan rear-ended a 2019 semi-tractor trailer driven by 22-year-old Lovepreet Rattan of Mississauga, Ontario.

The semi slowed and came to a stop behind traffic. The Dodge Caravan did not reduce speed and collided with the back of the trailer.