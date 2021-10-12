IMPD sergeant arrested for use of force during arrest

View more in
Indianapolis, IN
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
The 2 billionaires who live in IndianapolisAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
6 of the Most Famous Athletes From IndianapolisJames LogieIndianapolis, IN
The Power of Children: Making a Difference Experience at the Indianapolis Children's MuseumHeather RaulersonIndianapolis, IN
5 of the Most Famous People From Indianapolis, INJames LogieIndianapolis, IN
Related
Man found shot on University of Indianapolis campus dies
A man has died after he was found shot Tuesday night on the campus of the University of Indianapolis, police said.
Human remains found in missing, submerged SUV
When divers pulled a green Nissan Pathfinder out of the Ohio River on Thursday, Oct. 14, it ended a 20-year mystery - the disappearance of Stephanie Nguyen and her two children.
Grant County woman attacked, killed by family pit bull
An elderly woman died Sunday after she was attacked by her family’s pit bull, according to police.
Man accused of shaking son to death was arrested Wednesday
Superior Court Judge Shatrese M. Flowers issued an arrest warrant after Brandon Herring failed to appear for an Oct. 14 hearing, records show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville police say missing 31-year-old man found safe
Danville police are looking for a 31-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.
IMPD: Woman found dead on North Rural Street died of gunshot wound
Homicide detectives are investigating a woman's death after she was found dead Sunday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.
Bloomington mosque vandalized; police ask for help identifying suspect
Police in Bloomington are working to identify a man who was caught on video vandalizing a local mosque early Monday morning.
Pedestrian safety in the spotlight as deaths rise in Indiana and nationwide
This month marks the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month, and it comes amid an alarming increase in pedestrian deaths nationwide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scammers accuse you of being a criminal to get your money
Scammers are accusing people of being criminals to get money and personal information. WRTV Investigates is seeing an increase in complaints in which callers claim you are connected to a crime or there’s a warrant out for your arrest.
4-year-old killed after DCS gives custody back to birth parents remembered at vigil
A LaPorte County family is fighting for change within the Department of Child Services after a 4-year-old died just months after being reunited with his birth parents.
$16K of outdoor equipment stolen from Greencastle store
The owner of Humphrey's Outdoor Power in Greencastle said his store was targeted in a recent break-in that occurred earlier this month, but he's grateful for the community support in the wake of the robbery.
1 dead in northeast side double shooting
Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after two people were shot, one killed, on the city's northeast side late Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AG asks Indiana Supreme Court to take adoption neglect case
The Indiana attorney general's office wants the state's highest court to take up a case involving former couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter.
More lawsuits filed on behalf of Miami Correctional Facility inmates
Five more inmates at the Miami Correctional Facility have filed lawsuits against two Miami Correctional Facility employees.
Indianapolis community reacts to how incident involving IMPD sergeant was handled
Indianapolis community leaders were glad to see swift action by IMPD, but still want more details on what transpired.
Hit-and-run suspect's lawyers attempt to move trial out of Bartholomew County
A motion has been filed by the lawyers of the man accused of a Bartholomew County hit-and-run to move the trial outside of the county.
Man shot and killed in neighborhood on Foltz Street on southwest side
One man was fatally shot Thursday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis, police said.
Gas station clerk in critical condition after Sunday shooting
Lawrence Police are investigating after someone shot a gas station clerk early Sunday morning.
Man shot, killed on St. Paul Street on southeast side of Indianapolis
Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city's southeast side Thursday night.
IMPD Officer Breann Leath, 4 other Hoosier officers to be honored at National Police Memorial
On Thursday, IMPD Officer Breann Leath, along with four other fallen Hoosier officers will be honored at the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C.
WRTV
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 3