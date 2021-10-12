CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

2 charged, arrested in Spring Hill for the kidnapping of a 17-year-old

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVYYT_0cOooavp00

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested Sunday in Spring Hill and charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old.

Spring Hill Police said they were dispatched to a residence Sunday when witnesses said their 17-year-old friend was taken in a vehicle against her will by two men.

Officers were able to locate the suspected vehicle traveling on Duplex Road and immediately initiated a traffic stop.

Spring Hill police said inside the vehicle were two 20-year-old men and the 17-year-old victim.

Officers placed the two males under arrest and charged them with kidnapping, and they are being held in Williamson County jail.

According to the Spring Hill Police, both parties involved knew each other and police say the victim was chosen intentionally.

