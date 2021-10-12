CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Bourne Wants Public To Voice Opinions On Redistricting

By Avery Cooper
taylorvilledailynews.com
 9 days ago

Redistricting the Illinois House to undergo some big changes. That’s 95th district representative Avery Bourne. She says to contact her office or visit the Illinois redistricting website if you want to be involved in the hearing process. She also says that there are pending lawsuits against the Senate and state...

