Lawmakers question Ducey’s lack of Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation

When Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai reflects on the meaning and importance of Indigenous Peoples Day, she thinks of a question her nephew Gavin posed to her about six years ago. Peshlakai and her family had gathered in Cameron, the hometown of the Democratic legislator on the Navajo Nation. Gavin, who lived in Mesa but grew up also participating in dances and celebrations of the Navajo tradition he inherited, approached his aunt.