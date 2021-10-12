Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle’ on Netflix, an Epic Chapter of the Inexhaustible Anime Franchise

There are likely a lot of people that remember this book from high school and can possibly still recall how troubling it turned out in the end no matter how positive it was supposed to be initially. The heroic farm animals that overthrew their cruel human oppressors, only to eventually realize that the leaders they embraced would eventually sell them out to take over and act in the same manner as the oppressors they were liberated from. There are some schools that sought to ban this book for its ideas and story, but while there are plenty of stories out there that some of us don’t like and can’t stand, the truth is that the stories are still important, and valid, until they’re not. But on the lighter side of things, Andy Serkis is going to be bringing this story to Netflix eventually, and it sounds as though Christian Bale has already been tapped for a role, or is at least being approached for it. How this story is going to be received is kind of easy to predict, but the reality is likely going to be at least a little different since this story is a bit incendiary in certain hands, while to others it’s simply a pleasant story.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO