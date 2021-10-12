Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle’ on Netflix, an Epic Chapter of the Inexhaustible Anime Franchise
Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle finally enjoys its U.S. debut via Netflix, after its late 2020 Japanese release. It’s the 23rd feature-length anime film in the deathless franchise, which also recently launched the 24th season of its TV series, Pokemon Master Journeys, on Netflix. That’s a whole lot of content; one envisions the Pokemon wing of the Library of Congress to be stuffed and bursting out the doors and windows. Secrets of the Jungle is notable for introducing a new Pokemon, the monkey-like Zarude, to anime viewers, and it promises to be an epic, action-packed saga. Let’s see if it fulfills that promise.decider.com
