Dedham Police search for stolen 8-week-old puppy

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham Police are seeking help finding a stolen 8-week-old pit bull puppy taken from a home on Bussey Street following a break and entering Sunday, October 10.

The Dedham Police Department confirmed officers received a call at 8:20 p.m. from a resident claiming that when they returned home after leaving for a short period of time, they saw signs of forced entry in the rear of the home and found that many items, including their 8-year-old puppy, were missing.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and determined whoever forced entry into the home left the scene. The items stolen include jewelry, cash, footwear, documents, and a 2015 Honda CRF450R dirt bike. Police describe the dirt bike as having a dual exhaust, pro taper rear sprocket, rental bars, and red and black grips.

The puppy is described as brindle in color with a white chest, small amounts of white on her snout, white on her back left paw, and brown eyes.

If anyone knows further details regarding this incident, they can contact Detective Gonski at (781) 326-1212. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

