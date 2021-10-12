CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dedham, MA

Dedham Police search for stolen 8-week-old puppy

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckEYU_0cOoo4xw00
Stolen 8-week-old Dedham puppy (Photo courtesy of the Dedham Police Department)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham Police are seeking help finding a stolen 8-week-old pit bull puppy taken from a home on Bussey Street following a break and entering Sunday, October 10.

The Dedham Police Department confirmed officers received a call at 8:20 p.m. from a resident claiming that when they returned home after leaving for a short period of time, they saw signs of forced entry in the rear of the home and found that many items, including their 8-year-old puppy, were missing.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and determined whoever forced entry into the home left the scene. The items stolen include jewelry, cash, footwear, documents, and a 2015 Honda CRF450R dirt bike. Police describe the dirt bike as having a dual exhaust, pro taper rear sprocket, rental bars, and red and black grips.

The puppy is described as brindle in color with a white chest, small amounts of white on her snout, white on her back left paw, and brown eyes.

If anyone knows further details regarding this incident, they can contact Detective Gonski at (781) 326-1212. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing NH boy’s uncles plead with their sister to come clean

NASHUA, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit was at the house removing evidence from 3:30 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s unclear why they suddenly returned to the home now blocked off with crime scene tape. Earlier, two uncles of Elijah Lewis, the missing Merrimack, N.H. boy, pleaded with their sister to tell authorities what happened to the boy.
MERRIMACK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge says bike thefts up 62% in last month

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The City of Cambridge said it is seeing a major spike in stolen bikes, especially over the past month. Some bike shops believe the higher demand for bicycles coupled with lower inventory could be one reason for the increased thefts. Police say the problem is region-wide. Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dedham, MA
Dedham, MA
Pets & Animals
Dedham, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Dedham, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kid calls police to tell them how cool his toys are

Every kid thinks his or her toys are cool but one child in New Zealand has had his collection police-certified. The 4-year-old boy recently called his local emergency number. During the call, the child said “Um, can I tell you something?” The Associated Press reported. After getting an assurance that...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston 25 News WFXT

NTSB recovers black boxes from plane that burned in Texas

Federal accident investigators have recovered badly burned flight recorders and started interviewing people who were on board a jet that ran off a Texas runway during takeoff and burst into flames. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that it expects to spend one to two weeks gathering evidence of...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy