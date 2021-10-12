Improving detection of cyber vulnerabilities, incidents

One of the most dangerous aspects of an intrusion into government networks is the time it takes to identify that attack. For instance, the Office of Personnel Management breach started in November 2013, but wasn’t publicly revealed until almost six months later – and it basically continued in one form or another, affecting both the agency and contractors, until mid-2015. The SolarWinds hack was in place for more than a year, and it was discovered not by the company but by a third party.