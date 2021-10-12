CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID cases play havoc with local schools

By DAVID RUPKALVIS The World
World Link
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Boys and Girls Club is playing havoc with schools in Coos Bay and North Bend. Coos Health & Wellness confirmed multiple COVID cases were linked to cohorts at the Boys and Girls Club for students in first through fifth grade. As a result, Coos Bay closed classes for all kindergarten through sixth graders Thursday through Monday. North Bend announced any first through fifth graders who attended the Boys and Girls Club would be asked to quarantine at home for 10 days.

