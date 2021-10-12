CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s Serving Up Free ‘Thank You’ Meals to Teachers This Week

By Johnny Thrash
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 8 days ago
It’s always good to see teachers get the recognition they deserve. This morning, I swung through the drive-thru at Mickey D’s to pick up my usual Egg McMuffin when I happened to notice a sign saying teachers were entitled to a free breakfast meal this week. I figured since this...

newstalk1290.com

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas.

