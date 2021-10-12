2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e Spied Looking Ready For Production

At the risk of (re)starting an almighty hoo-ha, can we all agree on one thing? It's the old trope about the pointlessness of the sports SUV genre. For example, this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is, in any meaningful sense, as useful as a retriever with no nose. Despite AMG's unquestionable skills, basic laws of physics dictate that the C63 S will corner with more alacrity, and, at the same time, pretty much everything that's bolted on to the GLE in Affalterbach will prove detrimental to its capacity to climb mountains.

