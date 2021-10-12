2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e Spied Looking Ready For Production
The fuzzy dice are long gone, though the latest Mercedes-AMG S63e test vehicle hasn’t lost its last bit of camouflage. The large hybrid performance sedan was first spotted a year ago wearing a full-body camouflage wrap. However, subsequent spy shots showed the model quickly dispelling any unnecessary coverings, only hiding the AMG-specific bits. The latest spy shots, from our friends at Motor.es, show the S63e hiding its front and rear fascias.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0