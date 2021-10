Spice Girls singer Melanie C was one of the most promising contestants this season on “Dancing with the Stars.” In fact, going into “Grease Night” on Monday, she ranked fourth in our predictions for who would win the Mirror Ball Trophy. But it wouldn’t be “DWTS” without some baffling results, and she ended up eliminated in 11th place, which only one of our users saw coming when they made their predictions for the show. And hardly any of our readers agreed with the outcome when we polled them at the end of the night. SEEMelanie C is ‘gutted’ and ‘in shock’...

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO