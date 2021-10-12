CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Northern Westchester Family Makes Splash On Popular Game Show

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGNz7_0cOomqsd00

A family in Northern Westchester that loves watching the "Family Feud" game show got a chance to be on the popular program themselves after beating out thousands of other potential contestants.

Yorktown residents Rocky and Lori Bonitatibus were contestants on the show on Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12, with three of their four sons after waiting for almost three years to make it to the production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family, who are huge "Family Feud," fans, got the chance after Lori saw a story about trying out and took the chance. Fast forward a few months, and they were told they made the cut.

Then the pandemic hit and the owners of Fradeli's Deli in Yonkers had to wait it out for their chance at 15 minutes of fame.

The family, including Lori, and her husband Rocky II, along with three of their four adult sons: Joey, Nicky, and Rocky III, all former Yorktown High School sports standouts, made the trip and said they had a blast.

"We had so much fun," Rocky said. "We had some free time before the show and were able to get out and enjoy the town.

The family had a huge party at their house on Monday with family and friends to watch the first night of the show.

"It was great," Rocky said. "Everyone loved it and we had quite the party."

He added that Tuesday is "really must-see TV," as it's the best part of their time on the show.

"I can't give it away, but it was a blast," he said. "I hope everyone watches, it's funny."

Not to spoil the surprise, but the family did win some cash and they plan to spend part of it with a family vacation to celebrate big Rocky's 60th birthday in January.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Michelle Young On Balancing Reality TV Fame With Life as an Elementary School Teacher

Most reality TV stars don’t juggle press tours with creating lesson plans — but most television personalities aren’t elementary school teachers. Meet Michelle Young: the new star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” who teaches fifth grade and has no plans to leave her life as an educator to chase fame. While Young — a contestant from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” — was in Los Angeles to fulfill her promotional duties for Season 18 of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres Oct. 19 at 8 p.m., she was remotely working on lesson plans for her students, who she says get a kick out...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fradeli#Yorktown High School
studybreaks.com

Would Popular Netflix Shows Make Good Slot Games?

You’ve seen the series — what would it be like to actually wager on it?. Netflix is one of the biggest companies in the world and it is largely down to them when the world wants to watch some of their favorite TV shows and films. Of course, they arguably...
TV SHOWS
dotesports.com

MrBeast is recreating the popular show Squid Game

MrBeast, the popular YouTuber known for his outrageous YouTube videos typically involving a chance to win large sums of money, is bringing the popular Squid Game series to life. Squid Game is the latest Netflix hit series. The South Korean show focuses on 456 players participating in a series of...
TV SERIES
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
147K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy