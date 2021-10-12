Keyshawn Johnson says Jon Gruden has always been a fraud: 'From day one he's been a used car salesman'
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday night, after emails which included him using insensitive and inappropriate language were leaked. The saga began on Friday, when Gruden was put under investigation by the NFL for an email sent in 2011 in which the coach used a racial trope to criticize NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. While Gruden coached on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the most recent leak seemingly took away whatever chance he had at retaining his position.www.cbssports.com
