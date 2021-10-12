CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyshawn Johnson says Jon Gruden has always been a fraud: 'From day one he's been a used car salesman'

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday night, after emails which included him using insensitive and inappropriate language were leaked. The saga began on Friday, when Gruden was put under investigation by the NFL for an email sent in 2011 in which the coach used a racial trope to criticize NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. While Gruden coached on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the most recent leak seemingly took away whatever chance he had at retaining his position.

David Warner Sr.
8d ago

Keyshawn has no room to talk. he has domestic violence in his past. oh but I forgot players get to go to counseling an return

Bob N Jean Taylor
8d ago

So many butt hurt fakers whom have and do call each other the N word daily. In Everyday conversation . Crackers , hunkies whitey et’c. With everyone wanting to be treated equally you would think the street runs in both directions. But apparently not . They ought to go back ten years with all players coaches trainers owners and subject them too the same investigation & check their emails , arrest’s , convictions et’c and treat them with the same social media justice .

Keyon Penigar
8d ago

Gruden got exposed point blank typical coward I guarantee he was drinking when he sent those emails and I guarantee he seen DEMAURICE SMITH plenty of times and never said a word to him out the way.

