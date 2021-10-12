CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what is happening in St. Petersburg for National Coming Out Day

By Kelly A. Stefani
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBpMN_0cOomXIw00
Come Out St. Pete offers four National Coming Out Day events to help LGBTQ+ individuals come out of the closet with pride and comfort. [LUIS SANTANA | Times]

Come Out St. Pete is celebrating National Coming Out Day Oct. 15-17. The events are to encourage local people who identify as LGBTQ+ to come out of the closet to family and friends in a safe manner, and for the public to show them support for doing it. If you need or want to show support, join in any of the following events.

  • Uncorked: An evening of wine tasting and coming out stories by Alexis De La Mer (2021 Royal Court Drag Queen representative), James Cass (2021 Royal Court Trans Masculine representative), Jim Nixon (St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ liaison), Claire Eli (founder of Project No Labels) and Chris Jones (Come Out St. Pete board member). Includes two free drinks followed by an open bar. 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Hawthorne Bottle Shop, 2927 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
  • National Coming Out Day Car Cruise Around: Decorate your car with rainbow flags or tie-dye and join other friends to drive around St. Petersburg to show your pride in being out or showing support for those who are. Meets at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Drive SE, St. Petersburg.
  • National Coming Out Day Movie: Drive in, or bring chairs to sit in the parking lot, for a screening of Milk. Sean Penn stars as Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person elected to office in California. Takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Empath Partners in Care (Epic/Empath Health), 3050 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg.
  • National Coming Out Day Sunday T-Dance: DJ Bill Kody provides the music for this afternoon of dancing with a raffle, vendors, two drag shows (5 and 6 p.m.) and appearances by 2021 Royal Court members James Cass (Trans Masculine representative), Alexis De La Mer (Drag Queen representative) and Russell Mania (Nonbinary representative). 4-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at The Garage on Central, 2729 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

For more information on these events, or to contact Come Out St. Pete, go to their Facebook page at ComeOutStPete, or call 800-435-7352.

Comments / 24

Sarasota life
8d ago

I see their celebrating mental illness! If they can change Columbus Day to indigenous people day than I want to change coming out day to celebrating mental illness day🤷‍♂️

Reply(1)
21
victor
8d ago

Only one thing comes to mind🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply(1)
22
 

