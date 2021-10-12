Here’s what is happening in St. Petersburg for National Coming Out Day

Come Out St. Pete offers four National Coming Out Day events to help LGBTQ+ individuals come out of the closet with pride and comfort. [LUIS SANTANA | Times]

Come Out St. Pete is celebrating National Coming Out Day Oct. 15-17. The events are to encourage local people who identify as LGBTQ+ to come out of the closet to family and friends in a safe manner, and for the public to show them support for doing it. If you need or want to show support, join in any of the following events.

Uncorked : An evening of wine tasting and coming out stories by Alexis De La Mer (2021 Royal Court Drag Queen representative), James Cass (2021 Royal Court Trans Masculine representative), Jim Nixon (St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ liaison), Claire Eli (founder of Project No Labels) and Chris Jones (Come Out St. Pete board member). Includes two free drinks followed by an open bar. 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Hawthorne Bottle Shop, 2927 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

: Drive in, or bring chairs to sit in the parking lot, for a screening of . Sean Penn stars as Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person elected to office in California. Takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Empath Partners in Care (Epic/Empath Health), 3050 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. National Coming Out Day Sunday T-Dance: DJ Bill Kody provides the music for this afternoon of dancing with a raffle, vendors, two drag shows (5 and 6 p.m.) and appearances by 2021 Royal Court members James Cass (Trans Masculine representative), Alexis De La Mer (Drag Queen representative) and Russell Mania (Nonbinary representative). 4-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at The Garage on Central, 2729 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

For more information on these events, or to contact Come Out St. Pete, go to their Facebook page at ComeOutStPete, or call 800-435-7352.