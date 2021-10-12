Virtue Vein And Lymphatic Center Offers Free Vein Screening Clinic
ST. LOUIS - A local cardiologist and vascular physician, Raffi Krikorian MD, owner of Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, will be offering a free vein screening clinic on October 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at his St. Louis office located at 3760 S Lindbergh Blvd #101. The free clinic will include a consultation with Dr. Krikorian, who has more than 25 years of experience treating cardiovascular and vein conditions, and his staff. His medical team will review patients’ symptoms, personal Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0