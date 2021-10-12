CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka Moccasin Apologizes- Will Make Changes

By Laura Bradshaw
 8 days ago
Minnetonka Moccasins were something that everyone wore at one time or another when I was in high school, and it continued from there. The most popular item at that time with their "driving moc". It seems like everyone had a pair. Fast forward to now, they are still making footwear,...

MIX 94.9

Largest Indoor Light Park in the North Coming to MN in December

The Northern Lights Festival will run the first three weekends of December at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. A winter festival coming to Minnesota and being hailed as the "North's Largest Indoor Light Park" is less than two months away. The Northern Lights Festival is the brain-child of Mitch Reaume. He's been dreaming of creating a full-blown winter festival and putting a city on the map as a winter festival destination for years. With the help of some major partners -- including Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center -- that pipedream will finally become a reality this December.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

After A Year Off, Ice Castles Are Coming Back To MN!

I'd be willing to bet if you asked a Minnesotan what one of their favorite winter activities was, they'd tell you it's visiting the ice castles in the Twin Cities. Last year, Ice Castles, a Utah company decided to cancel their winter attraction. It was a sad day for ice castle lovers.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Magazine’s “Most Incredible” MN Hiking Trail Is a No-Brainer

You don't have to look far for good hiking trails in Minnesota. In a state where we pride ourselves in spending time in the great outdoors, there's rarely a shortage of good hiking trails nearby. A quick look at the AllTrails app shows some of the state's top-rated results in Minneapolis (Theodore Wirth Wildflower Trail), St. Paul (Mississippi Gorge Loop Trail), Stillwater (St. Croix Crossing Trail Loop), Finlayson (Kettle River: Banning State Park), Taylor's Falls (Walter F. Mondale River Trail), Sandstone (Banning Quarry Loop Trail) and Monticello (Bertram Chain of Lakes). While there are great trails everywhere, I think most Minnesotans would agree that some of the state's best -- both in difficulty and views -- are along North Shore.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Why Are So Many Minnesotans Giving Away Free Pianos?

I'm not sure about you, but I thought that pianos were expensive. Maybe I'm wrong because right now on Facebook marketplace you can take your pick for free. There are currently 5 pianos listed for free through the social media site. It seems a little bizarre to me, but maybe they're hard to get rid of?
MINNESOTA STATE
#Columbus Day#Moccasin#Native American#Indigenous Peoples
MIX 94.9

2021 Was Minnesota’s Deadliest Boating Season Since 2005

It seemed like every time I turned on the news this past summer, there was another story about a boating accident in Minnesota. It was an unusually dangerous year on Minnesota lakes, and that was recently confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. According to WCCO, the Minnesota DNR...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Flannel Fest 2021 Is Coming Back To St. Cloud This Weekend!

Are you a fan of all things flannel? Plaid flannel is pretty much a Minnesota fashion choice. There's a big festival happening this weekend that celebrates our beloved flannel. Pantown Brewing Company is hosting Flannel Fest 2021 on Saturday, October 23rd starting at noon!. They'll have live music from the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MN Car Dealership Recognized for Hilarious, One-Of-A-Kind TV Ad

Zumbrota Ford agreed to produce the script without having read it ahead of time. The finished commercial made John Oliver's show. A few months ago, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did a segment poking fun at car dealership commercials. In it, he noted similarities in local dealership ads that all featured someone dressed as a pickle "in a pickle" about financing. While the ads were for dealerships in Texas, Arizona, Indiana and even Minnesota, they all featured the same corny script featuring a pickle in a pickle. As it turns out, the script was, in fact, written and recycled by the same company, leading Oliver to make a unique offer -- his team would provide a one-of-a-kind commercial script for one lucky car dealership. There was just one condition, however -- the dealership would have to agree to produce the ad without reading the script in advance. Sunday night, Oliver offered an update to his offer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State
Minnetonka, MN
The 10 Commandments of Deer Hunting in Minnesota

The firearm season opener is Saturday, November 6th in Minnesota. It's basically the big holiday between Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you live in rural Minnesota you are even more attuned to that statement. Deer hunting is a big deal, bars do specials and big buck contests, deer camps are organized, lots of beer is had, and lots of deer get tagged.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Central MN Artist Doing Painting Marathon for Charity

COLD SPRING -- A central Minnesota artist is embarking on an ambitious project. Dan Mondloch is planning on painting three paintings a day for the 30 days in November for a total of 90 paintings. All of them will be plein air, which means outdoors, and they'll all be images of scenes from around central Minnesota.
VISUAL ART
MIX 94.9

Robots Will Soon Be Working In MN Nursing Homes

This sounds like something from a science fiction movie, but it's real life. Robots will soon be working in Minnesota nursing homes with elderly residents. According to KSTP Eyewitness News, the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be inviting these robots into nursing care centers including Eight Monarch Healthcare Management. They'll be...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

New Store in St. Cloud Mall Allows for Target Practice

Just walking around the mall I saw a new store. It's Bullseye Action Target. And it gives people a chance to target practice right inside the mall here in St. Cloud. It looks as though it's basically a video game- but in real life. You get to play and win prizes if you do well. The range doesn't use real bullets, of course, it's an "airsoft range". There are different levels and different experiences that you can take part in.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Bemidji Wants to Pay You to Move There- Are You Interested?

In this business of radio I have moved a lot. It isn't cheap, and it really is kind of a pain to pack up all of your belongings, get them all loaded up on some sort of truck, hopefully with help from movers, get them all to the new destination and then unpack everything. It's a colossal pain! Sometimes it needs to be done, however. By the way, moving isn't cheap either.
BEMIDJI, MN
MIX 94.9

Upsala Schools Attempt to Break a Unique World Record

The staff and students at Upsala Schools attempted to break a world record this week. In celebration of Farmers to the School in Minnesota month, they attempted to break the RecordSetter.com record for "Most Apples Given by someone dressed up like Johnny Appleseed". The rules for breaking the record were:
UPSALA, MN
MIX 94.9

New This Year, Coborn’s Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving

Typically, Coborn's stores have been open for at least a few hours on Thanksgiving. Usually they were open regular store hours. That'll change this year. I made a pit stop to my local Coborn's in Sartell yesterday to pick up some groceries and drop off my dry cleaning. I was told by the cashier that changes were coming.
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s “Weirdest Town Name” Is Actually a Super Cool Name

Career-finding website Zippia revealed its list of the weirdest town names in each state, and some of them are pretty out-there. Apparently work for the folks over at Zippia.com has been a little slow during COVID-19. They recently revealed a list of the weirdest, most out-there town names in each state. It's a good read. I mean, did you know there's a Paint Lick, Kentucky? Or Catfish Paradise, Arizona? Would you visit Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts?
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!. Yesterday the Como Park Zoo...
ANIMALS
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

