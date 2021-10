“I see dead people,” is a line from the movie “The Sixth Sense” and is spoken by a boy who does, indeed, see dead people. Over the past several months, I, like lots of folks, have attended way too many funerals. We have seen friends and family members in coffins. They are no longer physically with us. At one such funeral recently, I thought about that line from the movie. I thought about its literal meaning as I saw those folks for one last time. I decided then that it was not the way I wanted to remember them. I would continue to see them but as I remembered them.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO