Boise, ID

Boise’s First Snow: When Could We See The White Stuff in 2021?

By Michelle Heart
 9 days ago
Boise didn't break a record for the number of 100º days in 2021, but we came really, really close. Those of us who couldn't wait for things to cool off are finally getting our wish, but didn't expect it to happen so drastically, so quickly!. It's hard to believe that...

MIX 106

Over 58,000 Idahoans Participate In The 2021 Great Idaho ShakeOut

Earthquakes can happy at any moment, and on Thursday, over 58,000 Idahoans teamed up for an earthquake drill. Are you prepared for when the earth starts dancin?. We all remember the great earthquake of March 2020; it was right at the pandemic and it was the Treasure Valley's shakiest quake since the 1980's. I remember thinking my wife was suddenly throwing furniture around in the next room and we both came to ask each other what the other was doing. Then I noticed our coffee mugs hanging on hooks shaking pretty hard and thought, "uh oh". I ran to them and pulled them all down at once and by the time I finished, the earth quake was over. That was it. It wasn't bad and no one was hurt, thankfully.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

This Modest Boise For Sale Is a Beer Lover’s Dream Come True

It doesn't look like much from the outside, but somehow this West Boise home caught the eye of an incredibly popular TikTok influencer. @zillowgonewild is a TikTok account where the user narrates some of the craziest features found inside homes for sale all over the United States. Some of his finds include a full blown casino in a Florida luxury home, a Star Wars themed bunked rooms that look like they're straight out of Disney and an airplane themed movie theater that makes you feel like you're flying in first class while you're enjoying your film.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

14 Best Places in Boise to Cozy Up With a Bowl of Soup As Voted By You

The leaves have changed. It's getting dark by 6:50. It's supposed to rain for nearly six days straight. What does all of this mean?. Technically, it means we're experiencing the few weeks of fall that Boise gets to enjoy before things just get stupid cold. It also means that soup season is upon us! There are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from a chilly walk on the Greenbelt than with a bowl of steaming hot soup and we're sure that you've got your favorite recipes.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
MIX 106

Here’s What’s Causing That Awful Odor on the I-84 Connector

If you've driven along the connector on I-84 anytime in the past couple of weeks, you already know exactly what "odor" we're referring to. It smells like a mix between a backed-up sewer and sour milk and that's because it technically is. The Idaho Statesman reports that the horrific odor is coming from the Darigold plant that sits just south of the Connector near Emerald Street.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This Is Why Traffic Was So Baaaad In Eagle

Okay, truly it didn't effect traffic that much but it was a lot of fun to see a massive herd of sheep taking up a major road in Eagle!. Meridian Parks and Recreation shared this gem. Tuesday morning on Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road, about 1700 sheep hit the street in transit. The official post said, "Oh, boy! And you thought Meridian's rush hour traffic was baaaaad!! This herd of approximately 1,700 sheep pranced down Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road in Eagle earlier this morning. We have the Eagle Police Department to thank for this nifty photo taken by drone. (Feel free to drop your best sheep puns in the comments.) #AreEweKiddingMe #ThisPhotoIsWoolyGreat".
MIX 106

When Will the Beloved Fountain at Boise’s Ann Morrison Park Be Torn Out?

For the better part of 62 years, the incredible fountain has shot water high into the sky during sweltering Boise summers and provided sweet relief its cool mist. Unfortunately, it was one way to cool down that we didn't get to enjoy during a summer than brought Boise a nearly record number of 100º+ degree days. The iconic fountain at Ann Morrison Park stayed dry in 2021 as the City of Boise prepared to demolish it. This sign informing park goers that the fountain would be replaced first appeared in late May.
MIX 106

“Huckleberry” Tiny House Built By Boise Company

Check out photos of this tiny house on wheels built by a company right here in Boise... So cool!. Thanks to the Exploring Tiny House YouTube page for the share! There's a company here in the Treasure Valley, Boise to be specific, called "Mouse House Tiny Homes" and they built this really cool, really tiny, home on wheels! According to Exploring Tiny House's YouTube Page, "This 176-square feet tiny house has tons of windows and lets in a vast amount of natural light, and despite this, this tiny is built to withstand the freezing winters with R21 rigid insulation and a 12,000 BTU Dickenson propane heater. This tiny house features an open living room space on the main floor with a large L-shaped kitchen and a bathroom. In addition, the home has two lofts, one main bedroom loft and a second sleeping loft that doubles as extra storage space."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Top 12 Most Frustrating Intersections In and Around Boise; Is Your Pick on The List?

Have you ever completely changed your commute to avoid a certain intersection simply because it aggravates you? Rest assured, you're not alone!. There's no doubt that Boise doesn't have the same traffic challenges as say Seattle or Portland. According to a May 2021 overview put together by Boise Valley Economic Partnership, our short commute time is one of Boise's most attractive qualities. On average, commute times are about 22 minutes which is under the national average.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Still 6th Most Expensive State for Gas Prices

In Idaho, we're used to being one the most expensive states to purchase gasoline. Last week, we were the sixth most expensive state in the country, but that was down from the week before. This week, ten states saw gasoline price increases averaging ten cents or more per gallon, reports...
MIX 106

Kick Your Sushi Craving at One of These Great Meridian Sushi Spots

When a sushi craving is calling it is hard to satisfy the craving with anything else but sushi. I didn't learn to apricate sushi until I moved to Anchorage Alaska in my early 20s. Now in my mid 30s I don't eat it constantly -or I would go broke- but I do occasionally like to splurge and have a delicious sushi meal. My man Kris and I came across this great sushi spot in Meridian called Shige Sushi Express.
MIX 106

History Lesson: What is the OLDEST Town in Idaho?

Alright, where is the real OG in Idaho? The original? Where did it all start for the gem state? First a little background before we get there. The Native Americans inhabited, what we now know as Idaho for thousands of years according to Wikipedia. "In the early 19th century, Idaho was considered part of the Oregon Country, an area disputed between the United States and the British Empire. It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state."
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Extreme Boise Winter Forecasts Suggest These Bills Will Rise

Just last year, it seemed like the weather and the seasons went almost unnoticed. With all of the noise going on socially and politically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "little things" just passed us by. Now that we're slowly but surely getting "back out there", the weather is inevitably going to begin to impact our plans that once again, are coming back.
MIX 106

10 Little Known Facts About Eagle, ID

Most people would probably guess that Eagle was named after majestic bald eagles, but only Idahoans know what river those eagles lived near. Eagle, Idaho is full of rich history, and those little-known facts deserve the spotlight. Every city has to start somewhere, and Eagle's humble beginnings involved 350 people,...
MIX 106

ROAD TRIP: One of Americas Most Scenic Drives is in Idaho

Road trips are an incredible way to enjoy parts of the country that often gets missed. The freedom of the open road can be therapeutic. Road trips can be fantastic for bonding or great to do alone and explore at your leisure. When I was 21 I moved from Tucson Arizona all the way up to Anchorage Alaska. I drove. By myself. It took 5 days. I stopped most nights to sleep in my car because I was broke at the time. I saw herds of buffalo, massive fields of wildflowers, farming fields and massive mountain peaks. I drove through mountains to coastline and everything between. There were times when I didn't see another car, person or building for hours, and hours and hours. From then on I was hooked on road trips. I love them and since living in Idaho the last few years have absolutely loved checking out the stunning highways, byways and backroads that Idaho has to offer.
MIX 106

Meridian’s 5 Most Affordable Homes [photos]

Looking for a home in the Treasure Valley can be a full-contact sport. Home values have begun to fall, and as we've reported here, some experts are predicted that the housing bubble will finally burst in our area. Meridian Idaho's 5 Most Affordable Homes [Photos]. Tired of looking, and looking...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Build The Ultimate Idaho Gift Basket With These 5 Things

"You live in Idaho? Are there potatoes everywhere?" "What do you have in Idaho? Potatoes?" "What is there to do in Idaho? You just eat potatoes all day?" "Oh, Idaho! That's the state with potatoes, right?" "Idaho? You-da-hoe. Sorry that's all I know about Idaho. And the potatoes." Whether you've...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Eagle’s Goose Fire Started By Fireworks

Perhaps you remember the summer of 2016. It was a warm summer evening and nothing was out of the ordinary. Late into the night, news alerts were breaking and we were live on the radio bringing you details on one of the scariest images of our city that many have seen in recent history: Table Rock was up in flames. During this fire, homes and land were threatened into the next day as crews raced to save what they could. This tragic and graphic fire was caused by fireworks.
MIX 106

Do You LOVE Bacon Idaho? You MUST Try BACON in Boise (Gallery)

MMMMM. Bacon. The sizzling goodness that brings smiles to faces on Saturday and Sunday mornings all around the United States. If you are lucky maybe even on weekdays, and maybe not even in the morning. Growing up my mom was a total health nut so I never got bacon at home but I would get it at my grandmas house when I spent the night. She knew I was deprived so would cook a ton until I got my fill. In adulthood I was able to explore my bacon cravings a bit more, thank goodness.
MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

