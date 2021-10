Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, but the league may not welcome him back. Colin Kaepernick, 33, may feel ready to get back on the football field after a long absence from the NFL. But a source within the league EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the likelihood of that happening is “nonexistent.” Although the athlete discussed “making sure” he’s “prepared to take a team to the Super Bowl again,” five years after he played in an NFL game in a new interview with Ebony, sources close to the NFL have a different opinion.

