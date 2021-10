The MLB never stops moving. Just two days after beating the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card game, the Boston Red Sox are set to kick off their best of five series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. It’s a bit of a daunting task for Boston considering the Rays winning pedigree this season, but this Red Sox team has proven to be capable of beating any team at any time this season, and they could pull off an upset if things go their way.

