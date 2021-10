GODFREY – Join an exploration and discussion of the history and culture of systemic racism and stigmas around poverty and public housing with Lewis and Clark Community College this month during a free, virtual discussion with Filmmaker Chad Friedrichs from “The Pruitt-Igoe Myth.” The event, which will be Thursday, Oct. 28, in L&C’s Ringhausen Music Building Atrium and on Zoom, is sponsored by the L&C Diversity Council and L&C Honors College. Attendees will screen the fil Continue Reading

GODFREY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO