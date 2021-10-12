Armed gunman shot dead by Las Cruces police officer

Bowling Green, Kentucky– Two Honduran nationals, Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez and Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar were sentenced on Monday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. Reyes was sentenced to 262 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies throughout the southeast, including the robbery of La Placita 710 Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky, on March 17, 2017, that resulted in the death of one person, J.C. Also sentenced on Monday was Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar for his role as the organizer and leader of the group. Caballero was the only defendant to take his case to trial. He was convicted by a jury in Bowling Green earlier this year. Caballero was sentenced to 460 months in prison.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO