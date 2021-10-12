CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' Episode 1 Recap: Let the (Hunger) Games Begin

By Dina Paulson
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a TV-MA warning for language, violence, sex, nudity, suicide, and smoking and its outstanding effect on audiences worldwide, I knew that Squid Game would serve sick, tightly constructed, provocative drama. (Side note: Shouldn’t the series be categorized as Drama/Horror?) The South Korean, Korean-language production, written and directed by Hwang Song-Hyuk, already claimed the #1 most-watched spot on Netflix and may become the most-watched series ever on the streaming platform. For feeler’s sake, check out its promo image on the Netflix homepage: a huge, Bride of Chucky-like doll with blood on her freckled cheek and definitely something wrong with her eyes. In the background, people are freshly murdered, laying about like scattered, piled trash. This is going to be fun.

