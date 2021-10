2022’s God of War Ragnarok is the most anticipated game at the moment, according to the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards, and the official PlayStation blog. The anticipation has more dedicated fans desperate for more news prior to the title’s release sometime in 2022, and upon replaying the most recent September trailer, one fan, in particular, has found a fascinating detail on Atreus’ quiver. The incredibly high levels of detail in 2018’s God of War still have game fans talking, with everything from the environmental details to the dialogue being highly praised. With a world feeling so alive, it’s worth taking the time to look at every branch and every facial expression–and looking at a now-older Atreus revealed something particularly heartwarming.

