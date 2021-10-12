‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Speaks Out After Shocking Upset Ends 38-Game Win Streak

All good things must come to an end. On “Jeopardy!,” the end generally comes sooner rather than later. Ph.D. student Matt Amodio staved off elimination longer than all but one contestant in the game show’s long history. For 38 straight games, challenging contestants could only watch as Amodio ran away with the lead. On Monday, however, all of that changed.

Imagine your lifelong dream is to appear on “Jeopardy!” You finally get selected and arrive to find yourself competing against the second-winningest contestant of all time—a seemingly impossible task. But part of what makes competition so compelling is that on any given Monday, a challenger can topple a champion.

The game was well within reach for actor Jonathan Fisher and research specialist Jessica Stephens from the beginning. After a bit of Daily Double luck on Jonathan’s part and some impressive recall from Jessica, Jonathan barely edged her out by a few hundred dollars for the win. Both “Jeopardy!” contestants left Matt Amodio in their dust.

The legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant took the loss in stride, however. Amodio took to Twitter after the loss aired, congratulating his two worthy opponents.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that. l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents,” Matt Amodio said in a statement. “As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

Don’t think this is the last you’ve seen of Matt Amodio, however. His all-time performance was way more than enough to earn him a place in the next Tournament of Champions. Maybe he’ll run into Jonathan again. Who knows?

Some ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have Sneaking Suspicion That Matt Amodio Lost on Purpose

Matt Amodio holds the second-longest win streak in “Jeopardy!” history and the third-highest earnings behind Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. His $1,518,601 is a huge sum of money. There’s no doubt about that. Even with a million and a half, it’s hard to imagine someone like Amodio forfeiting further winnings and the prestige of a longer win streak.

Many “Jeopardy!” fans are convinced that Amodio threw the game on purpose.

Others thought the conspiratorial takes were bogus and completely unfounded. Whatever the case, Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” is in the archives now.