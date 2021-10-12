CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Speaks Out After Shocking Upset Ends 38-Game Win Streak

By John Jamison
 8 days ago
All good things must come to an end. On “Jeopardy!,” the end generally comes sooner rather than later. Ph.D. student Matt Amodio staved off elimination longer than all but one contestant in the game show’s long history. For 38 straight games, challenging contestants could only watch as Amodio ran away with the lead. On Monday, however, all of that changed.

Imagine your lifelong dream is to appear on “Jeopardy!” You finally get selected and arrive to find yourself competing against the second-winningest contestant of all time—a seemingly impossible task. But part of what makes competition so compelling is that on any given Monday, a challenger can topple a champion.

The game was well within reach for actor Jonathan Fisher and research specialist Jessica Stephens from the beginning. After a bit of Daily Double luck on Jonathan’s part and some impressive recall from Jessica, Jonathan barely edged her out by a few hundred dollars for the win. Both “Jeopardy!” contestants left Matt Amodio in their dust.

The legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant took the loss in stride, however. Amodio took to Twitter after the loss aired, congratulating his two worthy opponents.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that. l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents,” Matt Amodio said in a statement. “As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

Don’t think this is the last you’ve seen of Matt Amodio, however. His all-time performance was way more than enough to earn him a place in the next Tournament of Champions. Maybe he’ll run into Jonathan again. Who knows?

Some ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have Sneaking Suspicion That Matt Amodio Lost on Purpose

Matt Amodio holds the second-longest win streak in “Jeopardy!” history and the third-highest earnings behind Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. His $1,518,601 is a huge sum of money. There’s no doubt about that. Even with a million and a half, it’s hard to imagine someone like Amodio forfeiting further winnings and the prestige of a longer win streak.

Many “Jeopardy!” fans are convinced that Amodio threw the game on purpose.

Others thought the conspiratorial takes were bogus and completely unfounded. Whatever the case, Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” is in the archives now.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio’s Online Response to Last Night’s Final Jeopardy Question Was Incredible

Former “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has gone back to his role as a private citizen with his record run now over. Amodio gave us several thrilling moments during his record winning streak, which came to an end last week. The now “Jeopardy!” legend won 38 straight episodes, the second most ever consecutive wins. With the streak, he passed fellow legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer in the record books. Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler won 32 straight matches in 2019. He ranks behind only Ken Jennings in the game show’s record books.
‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Is Seeing Matt Amodio Everywhere After His Impressive Run

Former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings is largely considered the greatest game show contestant of all time. In fact, Jennings won a special edition of “Jeopardy!” just last to earn “GOAT” status among the show’s best. He dispatched James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the 2020 “Greatest of All Time” matchup to claim the status. His historic run on “Jeopardy!” began in 2004, when he rewrote the game show record books. Jennings rattled off 74 straight victories before his winning streak came to an end. He won well over $2 million during his initial run on the show. As if that weren’t enough, he’s come back to the show to claim even more titles and win more cash. All told, “Jeopardy!” has made Ken Jennings a rich man as he’s won more than $4 million via his game show triumphs. Oh yeah…and he’s also now co-hosting the show that made him a millionaire.
