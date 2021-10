We may be just a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but it’s no secret that Christmas is right around the corner! As holiday decor fills stores around the globe, we’re just trying our best to hang on to Halloween and Thanksgiving. We will say however if there is one thing Disney fans typically know by now, it’s what their Walt Disney World Resort holiday plans are. This is why we’re surprised to see that with less than one month before the first party (November 8), no dates have sold out yet for Disney’s new special-ticketed holiday event called “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” at Magic Kingdom.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO