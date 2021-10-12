Stephan Bodzin Drops New, Stunning, 17-Track Studio Album , Boavista

With his debut album Vintage, released on Oct. 1, 24-year-old Jeremy Shada is paying tribute to love and romance in the modern age. “Vintage is really something special not only because it’s my debut album but because of the overarching theme,” Shada says. “When you listen to Vintage track-by-track and hear how each song connects, an even larger story evolves. We see a man in desperate search for love—something I think is so relatable for listeners. There are ups and downs, heartache, and heartbreak but in the end there is a love that is found and lasts a lifetime. Throughout this journey it’s evident that life isn’t worth living unless it’s with someone you love. Get ready for some catchy bops!”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO