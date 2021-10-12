Stephan Bodzin Drops New, Stunning, 17-Track Studio Album , Boavista
The world of techno is by far, one of the few spaced filled to the brim with truly, talented artists. One such artists is that of Stephan Bodzin. Previously, we shared with you, the lead single from the album, eponymously titled, ‘Boavista’. This tune came out on the Afterlife label. Now, we bring you Bodzin’s full length 17-track album similarly titled ‘Boavista’. If you’re a fan of Stephan Bodzin, you’re going to want to check this one out.www.edmtunes.com
