The New Zealand Inland Revenue Oct. 19 posted online Technical Decision Summary No. 21/02, clarifying the eligibility rules for GST input deductions. An overseas company, registered for GST in New Zealand, operates in New Zealand selling tickets for nonresident airlines. The company claimed zero-rated supplies and input tax deductions for GST charged by the airlines on the supply of flights. The tax counsel clarified that the company didn’t make zero-rated supply and isn’t eligible for input tax deductions because: 1) the supply is determined from the contractual arrangements between the parties; and 2) the company sold the flights on behalf ...

