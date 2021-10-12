Hyper says its new USB-C docks can run two displays off an M1 MacBook out of the box
Hyper claims its new USB-C hubs will address one of the key frustrations with Apple’s M1 MacBooks: their inability to natively power more than one external display at a time. Both Hyper’s $129.99 “HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Adapter” and its $199.99 “HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub” have two HDMI ports, which it says can output to two 4K monitors without the need for software drivers. They’re both launching today and are available to buy direct from Hyper.www.theverge.com
