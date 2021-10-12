CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Service dog to help guide Kern veteran on Honor Flight trip

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
 8 days ago
Honor Flight 43 will descend on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to visit all the memorials in particular the Vietnam Wall.

And among the 100 Vietnam era veterans will be Bradley. Not your typical guardian but he's helping to guide Bill Kalbaugh around Washington, D.C.

Bill served in the Navy aboard the USS Jenkins destroyer on anti-submarine missions along with search and destroy missions.

Bill began to lose his eyesight over the years and can now only see shapes.

In addition to Bradley, Bill's grandson and U.S. Marine Justin Arvizu is his guardian on this trip.

The final flight of the year is scheduled to return to Bakersfield at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night with a heroes' welcome planned at North High School's football stadium.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

