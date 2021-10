On Oct. 14, 2021, Todd Eric Mere, 47, of Sulphur, La., entered eternal life into the arms of Christ. Todd was born July 18, 1974, to Claby Jr. and Julie Mere in Lake Charles, La. He was the last of four boys and completed their family. He was a mischievous young man and always was the clown of the party. Todd never said no to a good time, and he always made sure everyone he came into contact with left with a smile.

