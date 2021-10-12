Shipping Delays Expected During this Holiday Season

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Christmas is 10 weeks away and if you are like me and that scares you a little then this will terrify you.

All three major shipping services have announced the cut-off date to make sure that your packages arrive before Christmas.



Here are the dates that you must get a package in the mail to ensure that it arrives at its destination by Christmas.

USPS Shipping Deadlines:

Retail Ground — Wed., Dec. 15

First-Class Mail — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 23

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

FedEx Shipping Deadlines:

FedEx Ground Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Wed., Dec. 15

Express Saver — Tues., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Wed., Dec. 22

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

UPS:

Ground shipping — Check ups.com/ctc for quote

3 Day Select — Tues., Dec. 21

2 Day Air — Wed., Dec. 22

Next Day Air — Thurs., Dec. 23

One thing that to be aware of is the earlier you can get a package in the mail the better off you will be. So don’t wait until the last minute to do your Christmas shopping this year, especially if you were planning on purchasing things offline.