an offshoot of Railsbank operating in Australia, has partnered with Parpera to offer its first Banking as a Service (BaaS) product. Parpera is a money management platform for consultations, freelancers, startup founders, and gig-workers. There are an estimated 2.4 million businesses in Australia with around 89% being quite small with 1 to 4 employees. Railspay entered the Australian market earlier this year via a partnership with neobank Volt. Since that time, Railsbank reports that it has closed a A$95 million funding round to fuel continued international growth.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO