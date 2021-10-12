CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Poulter Cast in Guardians 3 as Adam Warlock

By Mike Julianelle
 8 days ago
There are many MCU projects currently in the hopper, most of them are sequels. After The Eternals finally lands next month, we’ll get Spidey 3, Dr. Strange 2, and Thor 4, the latter of which will feature some of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. As for that crew of knuckleheads, their third movie hasn’t started filming yet, but now that they’ve cast a new character, who was teased in Guardians 2, they’re getting closer.

