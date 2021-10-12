76% of Canadians want Huawei banned from 5G networks
Following the conclusion of the extradition process for Huawei’s CFO, a new poll by one of Canada’s major newspapers reveals national sentiment has hardened towards China. Canada was essentially an unwitting proxy in the geopolitical battle of wills between the US and China when the former got it to arrest Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the end of 2018, pending extradition to the US on charges of fraud. That process eventually resolved itself last month with her release, but not without collateral damage.telecoms.com
