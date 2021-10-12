CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

76% of Canadians want Huawei banned from 5G networks

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the conclusion of the extradition process for Huawei’s CFO, a new poll by one of Canada’s major newspapers reveals national sentiment has hardened towards China. Canada was essentially an unwitting proxy in the geopolitical battle of wills between the US and China when the former got it to arrest Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the end of 2018, pending extradition to the US on charges of fraud. That process eventually resolved itself last month with her release, but not without collateral damage.

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

China: We Didn’t Secretly Fly Terrifying New Hypersonic Missile Around the World

On Saturday, the Financial Times published a startling account of a new nuclear-capable hypersonic missile fired by China earlier this year that was so advanced that it astounded the U.S. intelligence community. On Monday, the Chinese government insisted that the missile doesn’t exist. The FT’s report stated that the missile circled the globe during a test in August before it slammed down a few miles from its intended target, with one U.S. official commenting to the newspaper: “We have no idea how they did this.” However, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed the reports are mistaken, and the test was nothing but a routine spacecraft check. “This was not a missile, this was a spacecraft,” he said. “This is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use.” Asked if the FT report was wrong, the spokesman replied: “Yes.” The FT report cited five unnamed sources said to be familiar with the test.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meng Wanzhou
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Canadians#Cfo#The Globe And Mail#Chinese#Tmt Post
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Don't give Taiwan a US defense guarantee

Is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan on the near horizon?. The question is legitimate. China has been flexing its muscles this month, sending about 150 fighter and bomber aircraft through the southwest portion of Taiwan's air defense identification zone. Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated what has been a key plank of the Chinese Communist Party's platform since nationalists fled mainland China in 1949. Sooner or later, Xi said, Taiwan must be reunified with the motherland.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy