Greensboro, NC

Parks and Recreation Hosts Adaptive Sports Expo November 13

 9 days ago

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit, in partnership with the Community and Therapeutic Recreation Department at UNC Greensboro, will host an Adaptive Sports Expo from 1-5 pm, Saturday, November 13, at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. Admission is free and all visitors must wear a face covering.

Participants are invited to try a variety of adaptive sports – which use amended rules or equipment to help people with disabilities enjoy the game. Expo participants need not have a disability to play. The expo will feature Paralympic sports and other games, including goalball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, beep baseball, sitting volleyball, biking, and boccia. Competitive players will also be on hand to share their experience with the sports.

Parks and Recreation staff hope the expo will help draw more community interest to adaptive sports.

For more information, contact Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Assistant Coordinator Kaitlynne Temple at 336-373-2954.

City
Sports
Lifestyle
In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

