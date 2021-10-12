CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror Channel to Bring Classic UK Sci-fi Series UFO on October 20th

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
Cover picture for the articleEarth is being visited by aliens from a dying planet, who are abducting humans and harvesting their organs for their own bodies. Earth's defence organisation - a secret, high-tech international military agency called SHADO – suspect that a full-blown invasion is being planned. Called into covert action, SHADO wages a spectacular battle to prevent the alien takeover, which must remain hidden from the public.

