Horror Channel to Bring Classic UK Sci-fi Series UFO on October 20th
Earth is being visited by aliens from a dying planet, who are abducting humans and harvesting their organs for their own bodies. Earth's defence organisation - a secret, high-tech international military agency called SHADO – suspect that a full-blown invasion is being planned. Called into covert action, SHADO wages a spectacular battle to prevent the alien takeover, which must remain hidden from the public.screenanarchy.com
