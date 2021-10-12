CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Yankees 'inclined' to keep Aaron Boone as manager

By Victor Barbosa
 8 days ago
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Even though they had the second-highest payroll in baseball in 2021 and have some of the highest expectations from fans year in and year out, the New York Yankees couldn't make it out of the wild-card round this fall and haven't won a World Series since 2009. Despite that, manager Aaron Boone could be returning to the club next season, according to ESPN senior writer Buster Olney.

"'[Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner] likes [Boone], and I don't think he blames him for what happened,' a source told Olney."

Olney's Tuesday morning report said that Steinbrenner cited "underachieving player performances" as the main cause of the Yankees' struggles. Olney doesn't mention specific players, but it's notable that none of the Yankees' regulars posted a batting average above .287 and three of them (Brett Gardner, Gary Sanchez and Rougned Odor) were below .225.

Of the team's starting pitchers, Gerrit Cole was the only one to reach a double-digit win total at 16-8, but the four-time All-Star was lit up for three runs on four hits in just two-plus innings of work during the wild-card game against the Boston Red Sox.

While Steinbrenner may be vouching for Boone right now, the former MLB corner infielder currently does not have a contract in place for the 2022 season.

"Some within the franchise privately complain about Boone, with the common refrains being that he should more bluntly assess team performance to the media when the Yankees play poorly, and that his bullpen choices too often don't work out," Olney wrote.

If the Yankees opt to go with a new manager, Olney reported that rival officials believe they will consider Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, among others. Espada coached for the Yankees before joining the Astros in 2018.

NJ.com

Yankees KEEP or DUMP? Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman, Gary Sanchez, more

BOSTON — The twisted wreckage that is the Yankees’ failed 2021 season will continue smoking for months to come. In fact, it may smolder until the early days of February when spring training begins and everyone is in the best shape of their lives. But before the lights flicker back...
MLB
NJ.com

Arguing why Yankees should fire or keep Aaron Boone, plus our prediction

Aaron Boone didn’t sound like somebody who knew for sure where his next paycheck was coming from. The Yankees manager’s contract expires at the end of this season, and there’s a chance he’s already stepped out of the dugout for the final time while wearing pinstripes. When he spoke with reporters following a bitter 6-2 loss to the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, he made it known that he was prepared for whatever life threw at him or whatever owner Hal Steinbrenner offered him.
MLB
NESN

Aaron Boone Out In New York? How Yankees Manager Feels After Loss To Red Sox

It felt all season long like Aaron Boone was teetering on getting fired by the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox might have done him in. The Yankees manager has yet to get the most out of his superstar-loaded, through-the-roof-payroll team during his time in the dugout. This season was among the more disappointing ones yet for Boone, as New York underachieved in a tumultuous campaign, all before getting bounced Tuesday night by Boston in the American League Wild Card Game.
MLB
Times Herald-Record

Should Yankees bring back Aaron Boone as manager? Breaking down the pros and cons

BOSTON – Aaron Boone left Fenway Park late Tuesday night without another game to manage in 2021, and without a Yankees contract for 2022. The future of the Yankees’ manager and his staff will be among the club’s first priorities in this early winter. For now, Boone has “no idea’’ what direction ownership and management plans to take.
MLB
